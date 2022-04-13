TASTE TEST: D & K Gourmet Salads brings healthy fare to Miller

D & K Gourmet Salads and Soul Food Bowls has brought healthy fare to Lake Street in downtown Miller.

The restaurant at 625 S Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood offers salads, wraps, smoothies and other nutritious cuisine. It also specializes in soul food, serving up soul bowls, soul rolls and Johnny Cakes Sandwiches.

Good-for-you options abound. One can get a Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap, a Jerk Chicken Wrap, a Grilled Jerk Salmon Wrap, a Berry Berry Wrap, a Spinach and Avocado Wrap or a Jerk Veggie Wrap. It also has many salad choices, such as a Chicken Caesar, Miller Beach, Meatless Miller Beach or Berry Pecan Salad.

One can customize one's orders, such as by piling up Cajun corn, green beans and mixed greens with smoked turkey atop a base of sweet potatoes, mac and cheese or garlic Parmesan mashed potatoes in a soul bowl.

The jerk shrimp, which packs a spicy kick, makes for a nice topping to any salad. The salads are fashioned with fresh ingredients like Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber and red onions. They're crispy and crunchy, pairing well with the big plump shrimp infused with smoky, chili and Caribbean flavor.

It is flavorful fast food one can grab on the go without any guilt.

D & K Gourmet Salads and Soul Food Bowls is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit dkgourmetsalads.com, call 219-487-5306 or find the business on Facebook.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.