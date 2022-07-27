 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Dan's Pierogies an old-world favorite year-round

TASTE TEST: Dan's Pierogies an old-world favorite year-round

The pierogi at Dan's Pierogies are shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Throngs of people will descend on downtown Whiting for Pierogi Fest this weekend for some waistband-stretching revelry.

Jaunty polka will play. The Zywiec will flow freely. Pierogi will soak in the butter and sauteed onions on the grill.

Dan's Pierogis draws some of the longest lines at the annual celebration of the Polish dumping and the Region's Eastern European heritage.

But there's no need to wait. Dan's Pierogies is open year-round at 2945 Jewett Ave. in downtown Highland.

It does pierogi right.

Often named the best Polish restaurant in the Region, Dan's Pierogies makes a variety of pierogi, including meat, potato, spinach, cabbage, mushroom, potato with cheddar, sauerkraut and sauerkraut with mushroom, all lovingly prepared "like grandma used to make."

Sweet options include plum, blueberry, strawberry and cherry. The pocket-sized Polish dumplings are available frozen or cooked, for to-go or dine-in.

It's a quick-serve joint where you order at the counter. Other menu options include Eastern European favorites like stuffed cabbage, cabbage and noodles, smoked sausage, sauerkraut and sausage and cheese blintzes.

You can't go wrong with a sampling of pierogi hot off the grill and crafted with old family recipes. They're savory, starchy and bursting with old world flavor. It's worth the wait if you're at Pierogi Fest but there's no reason to wait for the annual summer festival to fill up on the soft pillowy pierogi that never fail to satisfy.

For more information, visit https://danspierogies.com/ or 219-513-8740.

 

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

