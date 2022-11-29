TASTE TEST: Den Asian Bistro has something for all seasons

Den Asian Bistro is a new spot offfering pan-Asian cuisine in Dyer.

The sit-down restaurant at the Galleria Building at 275 Joliet St. in Dyer specializes in Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Korean food. The eatery in the professional office complex off U.S. 30 has ambiance with a fountain, a sushi bar, tasteful contemporary decor and outdoor patio seating.

Den Asian Bisto has an expansive menu that encompasses sushi, sashimi, hibachi, teriyaki and curry, among many other dishes. It includes many familiar favorites from across Asia like Thai Basil Shrimp, Crispy Duck, Orange Chicken, Hunan Crispy Beef, General Tso’s Chicken and Coconut Prawn.

A standout is the Four Seasons Special. It blends jumbo shrimp, scallops, beef, chicken, broccoli, carrots and other vegetables in a brown sauce. The sauce is savory, the veggies fresh and crisp and the rice light and fluffy. Both the surf and turf components of the dish are fresh and flavorful.

It's a good sampler if you're having trouble picking from the dizzying array of menu options.

For more information, visiti denasianbistro.com or call 219-227-8146.