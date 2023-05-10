Den Asian Bistro on U.S. 30 in Dyer offers pan-Asian cuisine for any taste.

The restaurant at 275 Joliet St. in the Galleria Building in Dyer serves up Japanese, Chinese, Thai and Korean cuisine. While it does a robust takeout business, it provides a nice spot for dining in with a fountain, al fresco seating and a dimly lit modern ambiance.

The menu is expansive, including hibachi, teriyaki, Pad Thai, ramen and fried rice. It has a sushi bar that slices up a wide variety of sashimi, sushi and rolls.

It has traditional rolls like the Philadelphia, Boston, Alaska and Shrimp Tempura Rolls. Specialty house rolls include the Bangkok Coconut Roll, Fireworks Salmon Roll, Godzilla Roll, Crazy Monkey Roll, Cherry Blossom Roll and the T-Rex Roll that features tuna, white tuna, deep-fried yellowtail and salmon with eel sauce, spicy mayo and sweet mango chili.

The nod to its hometown is the Dyer Roll, which is stuffed with crispy tempura shrimp, crisp asparagus, creamy avocado, fresh cucumber and spicy crab meat. The overflowing sushi roll is topped with spicy tuna, delicate slices of jalapenos, crunchy tempura and colorful fish roe.

It's topped off with artful drizzles of eel sauce, honey wasabi and spicy sauce. It's a shock-and-awe type of serpentine sushi roll that's packed with a medley of bold flavors. It's crunchy, spicy, savory and oh-so toothsome.

There's a lot of great sushi on the menu at Den Asian Bistro and the fish is top-notch there but the maximalist Dyer Roll offers a sample of the creative possibilities of sushi.

For more information, call 219-227-8146 or visit denasianbistro.com.