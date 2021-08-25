TASTE TEST: Depot Hot Dogs a Region classic for a reason

It's hardly summer in Northwest Indiana without a visit to West Beach, the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore beach with the most parking and arguably one of the most popular beaches along the South Shore of Lake Michigan.

Whether you're planning to soak up the sun all day, splash around in Lake Michigan, hike to see the cacti in bloom or ascend to the summit of a towering sand dune that offers sweeping panoramic views for miles around by trekking up the Diana of the Dunes Dare trail, you'll need some fuel for the day.

It's almost a summer ritual in the Region to stop by Depot Hot Dogs before visiting West Beach.

The old school hot dog stand in a former train depot sits on the Porter County side of the border of Gary and Portage at 5016 Melton Road, just east of the Miller Beach neighborhood and a few miles south of the bustling beach. It's built for summer.

The brightly colored cash-only joint that was founded in 1989 is takeout-only but one can eat on the picnic tables with Vienna Beef umbrellas on the wooden patio or grass yard. "Famous for flavor," the old school hot dog stand was inaugurated into the Vienna Beef Hall of Fame in 2010 and you can taste why.