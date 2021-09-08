TASTE TEST: Detroit-style pizza at Journeyman Distillery a taste of Michigan

It's a summer ritual in the Region to cruise along Dunes Highway to any of the beaches along the South Shore of Lake Michigan between Miller and Michigan City.
Sometimes the ride along U.S. 12 leads one across the state line to New Buffalo or points beyond in Harbor Country.
A dining destination that's definitely worth a stop in Southwest Michigan is the Staymaker Restaurant at Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks. Even if one doesn't know the difference between a bourbon and a whiskey or doesn't imbibe, Journeyman merits a visit because of the great food and remarkable ambiance in a historic setting.
The distillery at 109 Generations Drive, which claims to be one of the few in the country that's certified as both organic and kosher, is located in a historic buggy whip and women's corset factory that was built in the late 1800s. It features the original maple floor, reclaimed barn wood from granaries from the owner's family farm in Putnam County, Indiana and historic artifacts like a late 18th century American flag with only 45 stars because the country only had 45 states at the time.
The impressive menu, heavy on elevated gastropub fare and American classics, includes Idaho trout, Amish chicken, a dry-aged heritage Angus ribeye, pimento mac and cheese, a portabello Reuben and a steak grinder with black truffle cheese fondue.
A specialty is Detroit-style pizza, a descendant of Sicilian pizza that's baked in a square pan that Journeyman offers to play up its Michigan location. The more doughy style of deep dish features cheese up to the crust that's crisped at the edges.
Staymaker at Journeyman offers a cheese, sausage and pepperoni and "The Journeyman" that features shaved red onion and Bilberry Black Hearts Gin-brined blue cheese olives. One can't go wrong with the cheese, topped with a delectable mix of creamy mozzarella, smoky provolone and the traditional brick cheese. One can substitute vegan dairy-free cheese for an extra $2.
The Detroit-style pizza fuses bread with cheese, putting a generous dollop of the chunky house-made pizza sauce on top of the cheese. A standout is the Featherbone Bourbon Crust that's made with 70% corn, 25% wheat and 5% rye.
The pizza takes about 25 minutes to bake and comes out with an excellent presentation on a wooden butcher block. Be careful, it's hot.
While Three Oaks isn't far from Michigan City, also bear in mind if planning a trip that Southwest Michigan is in a different time zone, an hour ahead on Eastern Standard Time.
For more information, call 269-820-2050 or visit journeymandistillery.com.
