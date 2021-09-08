TASTE TEST: Detroit-style pizza at Journeyman Distillery a taste of Michigan

It's a summer ritual in the Region to cruise along Dunes Highway to any of the beaches along the South Shore of Lake Michigan between Miller and Michigan City.

Sometimes the ride along U.S. 12 leads one across the state line to New Buffalo or points beyond in Harbor Country.

A dining destination that's definitely worth a stop in Southwest Michigan is the Staymaker Restaurant at Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks. Even if one doesn't know the difference between a bourbon and a whiskey or doesn't imbibe, Journeyman merits a visit because of the great food and remarkable ambiance in a historic setting.

The distillery at 109 Generations Drive, which claims to be one of the few in the country that's certified as both organic and kosher, is located in a historic buggy whip and women's corset factory that was built in the late 1800s. It features the original maple floor, reclaimed barn wood from granaries from the owner's family farm in Putnam County, Indiana and historic artifacts like a late 18th century American flag with only 45 stars because the country only had 45 states at the time.