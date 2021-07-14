TASTE TEST: Devil's Trumpet's Great Bambino a home run at U.S. Steel Yard

With vaccinations on the rise and coronavirus infections on the wane, people have been returning to ballparks this summer, including the U.S. Steel Yard.

The home of the Gary SouthShore RailCats in downtown Gary is home to a number of concession options, including hot dogs, brats, chicken and waffle sandwiches, popcorn and loaded 219 fries.

One can grab a slice at Beggar's Pizza or a pillowy pretzel fresher than a baguette at Ben's Pretzels. Santi's Tacos serves a variety of tacos, while the new Righteous Ribs in the old Bennigan's space dishes up savory, slow-cooked barbecue.

Hobart-based craft brewery Devil's Trumpet serves up cold, hoppy India Pale Ales and a selection of burgers fresh off the grill. Few things pair better with the Great American Pastime than a traditional backyard burger with a crispy char that evokes fond memories of childhood.

Devil's Trumpet's Great Bambino is a behemoth of a cheeseburger with two patties, pulled pork and coleslaw. Grilled fresh to order, it will take a few minutes but it's worth it. The beef is thick and meaty, the cheese is melted to delightful perfection. Despite the tower of ingredients, it's manageable and not overfilling.