Don Quijote Restaurant is a classic staple of the downtown Valparaiso dining scene, a forerunner of the culinary playground it's blossomed into.

The traditional Spanish restaurant just off the courthouse square in Valpo is a dining destination with an intimate candlelit ambiance, European decor, atmospheric music and attentive service. It entrances with its tapas, seafood and paella – a lively, swirling parade of delicious flavors.

The established eatery at 119 E Lincolnway boasts an impressive and varied menu that includes roasted lamb, swordfish, cured Spanish lamb and manchego cheese sandwiches, as well as crowd-pleasing tapas like calamari, croquettes and potato bravas.

Though the menu is excellent up and down, it's known for its small plates and its big plate – the paella marinera for two. Like much of Spain's cuisine, the Spanish culinary classic is meant to bring together friends, family and couples for sharing at the table, perhaps over a glass of sangria or Spanish wine.

Plump Jumbo shrimp, cod, bay scallops, baby clams, squid, mussels in the shell and crab legs are cooked in a big pan with saffron rice in the traditional Valencian way. The seafood flavor soaks into the fluffy, pillowy rice, making every bite a toothsome delight.

It takes a bit of work to pry free the tender juicy crab meat or set aside a bay leaf but it's well worth it.

The paella is bright, colorful and brimming with succulent seafood. It's an absolutely sumptuous dish that stands the test of time.

For more information, visit donquijotevalpo.com or call 219-462-7976.