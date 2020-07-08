You are the owner of this article.
TASTE TEST: Doreen's gives a local take on the 'impossible burger'
TASTE TEST: Doreen's gives a local take on the 'impossible burger'

Impossible Burger

An impossible burger and an appetizer of curly fries are shown in a takeout order from Doreen's Pizzeria. The burger was ordered with a pretzel bun and condiments, including lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

DYER — Although the concept has been around since the start of the last decade, the "impossible burger" has starred in advertisements and turned heads in the nation's popular fast food restaurants and grocery stores.

Those seeking a local sample with a take on the plant-based patty can find it at Doreen's Pizzeria, 726 Joliet St.

Plant-based patties often involve a formation of soy and textured protein that mimics the appearance and shape of traditional meat patties. While the taste, of course, won't be quite the same, its flavor is close, and still delicious.

The sandwich is served on its own, and is available on a white or pretzel bun. Any condiments and several cheese choices are also available upon request.

The sandwich proves delicious and filling. The patty is chewy, just like any traditional meat patty, and has a flavorful zing with its mixture and seasoning. The pretzel bun is also a good choice to pair with the patty, as the slight bitterness of it provides a good taste contrast.

Some mozzarella cheese along with some standard lettuce and tomato is also great.

Should one crave a side-like item to include with the meal, various appetizers of French fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks and more can help do the trick.

The curly fries prove a worthy selection. They have a perfect crisp, and pack all the expected zest of those seasoned fries.

Pizza is certainly all in the name at Doreen's, but also consider its other sandwich selections, such as traditional Italian beef and sausage choices, or shishkabob and gyro varieties.

Doreen's has reopened its dining area for in-person service. Curbside pickup is also still available.

For more information, call 219-865-9988.

