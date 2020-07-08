TASTE TEST: Doreen's gives a local take on the 'impossible burger'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DYER — Although the concept has been around since the start of the last decade, the "impossible burger" has starred in advertisements and turned heads in the nation's popular fast food restaurants and grocery stores.

Those seeking a local sample with a take on the plant-based patty can find it at Doreen's Pizzeria, 726 Joliet St.

Plant-based patties often involve a formation of soy and textured protein that mimics the appearance and shape of traditional meat patties. While the taste, of course, won't be quite the same, its flavor is close, and still delicious.

The sandwich is served on its own, and is available on a white or pretzel bun. Any condiments and several cheese choices are also available upon request.

The sandwich proves delicious and filling. The patty is chewy, just like any traditional meat patty, and has a flavorful zing with its mixture and seasoning. The pretzel bun is also a good choice to pair with the patty, as the slight bitterness of it provides a good taste contrast.

Some mozzarella cheese along with some standard lettuce and tomato is also great.

Should one crave a side-like item to include with the meal, various appetizers of French fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks and more can help do the trick.