TASTE TEST: Dragobob sandwiches at Tzatziki Greek Street Food are a 'party in your mouth'
TASTE TEST: Dragobob sandwiches at Tzatziki Greek Street Food are a 'party in your mouth'

TASTE TEST: Dragobob sandwiches at Tzatziki Greek Street Food are a 'party in your mouth'

The Dragobob sandwich from Tzatziki Greek Street Food is pictured.

 Joseph S. Pete

Tzatziki Greek Street Food at 7231 Indianapolis Boulevard in south Hammond is an underappreciated gem.

The quick-serve Greek restaurant, currently limited to takeout and delivery, serves gyros, kebobs, lemon rice soup, pastitsio, spanakopita and one of the best lamb burgers around.

It also carries Dragobobs, a local favorite billed as "a party in your mouth" once served out of a Croatian-owned convenience store on Baltimore Avenue in Chicago's far South Side Hegewisch neighborhood and that since has relocated to Cedar Lake. The meat is a staple at summer festivals, including Dyer Fest and Pierogi Fest in Whiting.

The uniquely seasoned shish-ka-bobs, slathered with a dozen different Mediterranean and Asian marinades and dry rubs, also are served at Tzatziki Greek Street Food, including on skewers and in pitas.

You can get chicken or pork. Both sing with the savoriness of grilled meat. The pork is so well-seasoned with a secret proprietary mix of spices you might mistake it for beef.

The pita sandwich version comes with tzatziki, lettuce, tomatoes, onions – all fine garnishes to the flavorful meat.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

