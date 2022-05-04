TASTE TEST: El Amigo's Bistec con Rajas y Queso a cheesy delight

El Amigo serves up traditional Mexican fare in a Schererville shopping center on U.S. 30.

The restaurant at 210 W Lincoln Highway in the Lincoln Ridge Plaza Shopping Center offers up familiar comfort fare like tacos, burritos, tamales, enchiladas, quesadillas and tortas. It has Menudo every weekend.

It's a family-style restaurant with vending machines dispensing stickers by the door, a small bar and booths the whole crew can slide into.

Walking through the strip mall door is like being transported to another world. El Amigo is designed to resemble a Mexican village with colorful murals splashed across the walls. Barrels, plants and garlands add to the festive and rustic atmosphere.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, El Amigo offers many steak dinner entrees like Carne Asada, Steak ala Mexicana and Steak Ranchero.

A standout is the Bistec con Rajas y Queso. Savory strips of well-seasoned steak fresh off the grill and grilled chile poblano peppers are smothered in a warm blanket of cheese that lays it on thick. The melted queso bursts with flavor. The fresh peppers add a little kick.

It comes with rice, beans and a small light side salad with sliced avocado.

For more information visit elamigoin.com or call 219-865-3022.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

