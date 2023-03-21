If the place is called El Pollo Ranchero, it's a safe bet you can't go wrong with the pollo.

El Pollo Ranchero recently opened at 1730 Calumet Ave. in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood.

The Mexican restaurant serves traditional cuisine like tacos, tortas, burritos, flautas, chocoflan and almond marquise. It specializes in whole roasted and half roasted chicken meals that come with sides, tortillas and a homemade salsa made with tomatillos and tomatoes.

El Pollo Ranchero boasts a Spanish-made rotisserie chicken machine that drags seasoned splayed whole chickens on a belt over an open flame in an endless loop.

The result is one of the juiciest, tastiest chicken tacos you may ever try.

The chicken is moist and delectable in tacos that can be ordered as a meal or a la carte. Freshly chopped onion and cilantro accentuate the tender, perfectly seasoned chicken. It's spiced just enough to burst with flavor and richly satisfying when tucked in a warm corn tortilla.

The restaurant is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily but is closed on Monday.

For more information, call 219-655-5215 or find the business on Facebook.