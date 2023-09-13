Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia claims to have invented the cheesesteak in 1930.

The hoagie stuffed with thinly sliced steak, melty cheese and sometimes sauteed onions and peppers quickly spread throughout the city, the country and the world – it's a regular menu item at bars and restaurants, including the many Chicagoland joints that specialize in fare like Chicago Dogs, Maxwell Street Polishes, Italian beefs, gyros, Mother-in-law tamale dogs and so on.

Tourists flock to Pat's and its brightly lit neighbor Geno's Steaks, which chops its thicker sliced steak on the grill but is otherwise essentially the same. It's called Cheesesteak Corner or Cheesesteak Vegas but locals will tell you it's mainly for tourists who are drawn to the bright neon lights, redolent aromas and al fresco eating like moths to a grill flame.

It's something people seek out when visiting Philly as the cheesesteak has become a beloved staple almost anywhere you go.

El Salto, a local chain with locations across Northwest Indiana, has its own south-of-the-border version of the Philly cheesesteak.

It offers Cheese Steak Tacos in addition to Tacos de Carne, Tacos Al Pastor, Tacos Michocanos, Carnitas Tacos, Tacos Chorizo and Tacos Jalisco.

The El Salto Steak Tacos layer grilled steak strips atop flour or corn tortillas. The pair of tacos are smothered in sauteed onions and cheese sauce, to the point where it seems like an open-face sandwich you might want to tackle with a knife and fork if you're averse to getting messy. It comes with the standard side of rice and refried beans, which have a light, whipped texture.

The steak strips are thick, meaty and sizzling off the grill. The El Salto Cheese Steak Tacos are incredibly savory and satisfying, a perfect fusion that combines the best of Philly and Mexican cuisines.

For more information, visit https://elsaltorestaurant.com/.