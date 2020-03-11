TASTE TEST: Emilio's Restaurante and Cantina glazes salmon with a maple tequila sauce

Emilio's Restaurante and Cantina in Highland isn't the kind of cookie-cutter Mexican joint you can find anywhere where the menu consists mostly of taco combo platters with refried beans and rice.
The new eatery in the former Sanfratello's Pizza restaurant at 9400 Indianapolis Boulevard has traditional favorites like tortas and pork rojo but features a more modern approach to Mexican cuisine, as well as Spanish tapas. The creative menu includes shrimp mango empanadas, Mayan crab cakes, a borracho shrimp sauteed in a dark beer sauce with a side of Spanish rice, and a stuffed pineapple with shrimp, crabmeat and octopus smothered in a cream sauce that's meant for sharing. It even features fusion items like chorizo cheese curds with a kimchi relish.
The eatery has a hip vibe with a large mural by renowned local artist Felix "Flex" Maldonado depicting Mexican cultural figures like Frida Kahlo, Selena Quintanilla, and a lucha libre wrestler.
In addition to tacos, tamales and entrees, the 230-seat restaurant serves several steaks, including a Waygu filet, that are accompanied with small hand-rolled quesadillas, guacamole, bacon-wrapped jalapenos and either charro beans or chorizo double-baked potatoes. You can add lemon garlic grilled shrimp or Negro Modelo beer steak glaze for a little more.
Emilio's excels at sauces. The tequila-lime salmon features a decadent maple and tequila lime glaze that pools across the upscale white plate. The citrusy sauce is sweet but complex with a robust oaky flavor.
The hefty plank of a salmon filet is cooked to perfection and elegantly plated with broccoli and a pyramid of coconut rice where the coconut tastes freshly grated.
For more information, call 219-595-5465 or find the business on Facebook.