Pierogi Fest rolls back into town this weekend and Region residents will be stuffing their faces with the dumpling that can be starchy, sweet or savory, depending on the filling.

People have quipped the pierogi's Spanish or Mexican cousin is the empanada, the crescent-shaped stuffed pastry with the flaky crust.

Empanadus, a small Chicagoland restaurant chain with a location in downtown Homewood, specializes in empanadas. The Argentinian restaurant dates back to 2010 when a woman was looking to sell vintage clothes in a booth at the Chicago Antique Market to pay for tuition and sales were slow so her family made empanadas to offer "a taste of our diverse Argentine culinary culture" to anyone who bought a skirt or dress.

Sales took off and soon it became an empanada booth and then a restaurant with locations in Riverside, La Grange and Homewood.

Empanadus at 1943 Ridge Road in south suburban Homewood serves a dizzying array of empanadas, including beef, chicken, buffalo chicken, BBQ pork, sausage, ham and cheese, tuna, bacon, caprese, spinach, mushroom, corn, onion, broccoli, pepperoni, apple and banana and Nutella.

They're $3.65 each and moderately sized so it makes sense to sample as many as one would like. A box comes with chimichurri sauce for dipping. Uniquely, the type of empanada is branded right onto the edge of the crust itself so you can keep them straight.

A standout is the mushroom, which blends savory, earthy sautéed mushrooms with sautéed onions, creamy mozzarella cheese and spices. The spinach is also mixed with ricotta, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, making it taste like creamed spinach in a small pot pie.

The tuna brings piquancy with ingredients like Spanish onions, black olives and hard boiled eggs.

Whatever way you go, you can't go wrong.

For more information, visit www.empanadus.com or call 708.960.4849.