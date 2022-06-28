TASTE TEST: Evvy Coffee's PMT a delectable sandwich

The newish Evvy's Coffeehouse in LaPorte is a charming coffee shop in an old house.

The coffee shop at 1103 Indiana Ave. sits between downtown LaPorte and the historic mansion row along Indiana Avenue. It seems built for Instagram with bright colors, vibrant pastels, meticulous interiors and creative use of artificial turf, including for its eye-catching sign and courtyard patio.

Everything about it is artful.

Evvy's Coffeehouse serves locally roasted coffee from Yaggy Road Roasting Company in Valparaiso, as well as other craft beverages. It aims to be a third place where people can gather or read a book.

It also serves a light menu of soups, sandwiches and baguettes. A standout is The PMT sandwich, which is like a Caprese salad on a freshly baked baguette.

PMT stands for pesto, mozzarella and tomatoes. The tomato slices are big, thick and juicy. The fresh whole milk mozzarella is lush and creamy. The pesto is as herbaceous as the basil that would normally grace Caprese while adding a rich garlicky savoriness.

The fresh baguette is crisp on the outside and soft and spongy on the inside. The ingredients sing together in perfect harmony.

Evvy Coffee House is open from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call 219-814-4530, email hello@evvyscoffee.com or visit evvyscoffee.com.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

