Fishermans Island Seafood Market reels them in with a fresh approach.

The seafood restaurant serves up platters of fresh seafood with sides to go, supplying enough food to feed a family.

The chain has locations across the south suburbs and at 6408 Calumet Ave. in President's Plaza in Hammond, at 429 81st Ave. in Ross Plaza in Merrillville and at 17033 Torrence Ave. in Lansing. It's a to-go concept. The only seating is to wait on your order and there's a small grocery section stocked with pantry staples.

One can order shrimp, jumbo shrimp, snow crab, king crab, tilapia, catfish, salmon, scallops, crawfish, mussels, whiting and ocean perch by the pound. It comes with broccoli, corn on the cob and potatoes that are tender to the fork. Seasoning choices include lemon pepper, Cajun, jerk, all seasoning and house, which is similar to Old Bay.

There's a short wait if you don't call ahead.

The seafood is fresh, steamed to perfection and slathered in a liquid butter sauce. The aluminum foil tray you take it home in keeps the food at the ideal warmth for serving, so it doesn't need to be reheated. The jumbo shrimp were plump, juicy and buttery, with enough spice to add intrigue.

For more information, call 708-251-5990 for Lansing, 219-803-0165 for Hammond or 219-750-9111 for Merrillville.