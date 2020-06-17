TASTE TEST: Fortune House dishes brim with flavor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUNSTER — When you're in the mood for your next Asian cuisine craving, there's bountiful options waiting through the doors at Fortune House Chinese Restaurant.

The eatery, located at 8250 Calumet Ave., is a Munster staple and has long served up various combos of meats, noodles, rice, vegetables and more.

The menu is chock-full of dishes to choose from. Patrons can dabble in main dishes of beef, pork, chicken, shrimp, each with similar variations, such as the familiar kung pao style and its spicy zing.

Or, they can explore the restaurant's signature takes or chef's specialties, such as the establishment's seafood gorbar, which features shrimp, scallops, lobster, squid and crab combined with rice and vegetables.

A reliable choice that also includes a good variety of ingredients are any of the lo mein options. The standard meat varieties mentioned above star in these options as well. However, why just choose one when you can sample them all with the Fortune Lo Mein?

Fortune House is still providing only pickup orders and delivery and has not yet restarted in-person dining. Its takeout containers are good value as they're very much packed with food.