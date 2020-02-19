TASTE TEST: Freddy's ribeye still sizzles

New restaurants open all over all the time, often with trendy concepts and hip fare.

But when a restaurant endures for a half century, through changing times and tastes, it must be doing something right.

Freddy's Steak House at 6442 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood offers a classic white-tablecloth steakhouse experience that continues to sizzle after all these years. Enshrouding diners in a dark and comfortable ambiance, the old school steakhouse serves up steaks, chops, seafood and other time-honored favorites in a vintage atmosphere that's as cozy and enveloping as an old cardigan.

There's often live music in the bar, whether Frank Sinatra impersonators or bagpipe players. One of the dining rooms is decorated with a Viking theme, while another pays tribute to Hammond history and bygone institutions like Phil Smidt's and Vogel's. A leg lamp burning in the window pays tribute to "the major award" that so thrilled the old man in Hammond native Jean Shepherd's "A Christmas Story."

