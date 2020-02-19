TASTE TEST: Freddy's ribeye still sizzles

You are the owner of this article.
The ribeye at Freddy's Steakhouse in Hammond can be topped with mushrooms.

 Joseph S. Pete

New restaurants open all over all the time, often with trendy concepts and hip fare.

But when a restaurant endures for a half century, through changing times and tastes, it must be doing something right.

Freddy's Steak House at 6442 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood offers a classic white-tablecloth steakhouse experience that continues to sizzle after all these years. Enshrouding diners in a dark and comfortable ambiance, the old school steakhouse serves up steaks, chops, seafood and other time-honored favorites in a vintage atmosphere that's as cozy and enveloping as an old cardigan. 

There's often live music in the bar, whether Frank Sinatra impersonators or bagpipe players. One of the dining rooms is decorated with a Viking theme, while another pays tribute to Hammond history and bygone institutions like Phil Smidt's and Vogel's. A leg lamp burning in the window pays tribute to "the major award" that so thrilled the old man in Hammond native Jean Shepherd's "A Christmas Story."

Appetizers include shrimp cocktail, saganaki, and Oysters Rockefeller. The dinner menu features many traditional fine cuts of beef, but you can't beat the well-marbled ribeye that's griddled to order. When cooked medium rare, it tastes "like marshmallow," which was the highest praise my grandfather would heap on a steak.

It's a place where generations of Region residents have dined, either to celebrate an anniversary or good report card or just unwind on a Friday night after a long week of hard work.

The entrees come with soup or salad, a potato side, and rustic bread with honey butter. For a little extra, you can garnish your steak with sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, blue cheese or Roquefort sauce. 

For more information, call 219-844-1500 or visit freddyssteakhouse.net.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

