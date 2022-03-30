TASTE TEST: Freddy's Steak House offers fine surf as well as turf

Freddy's Steak House brims with ambiance.

The landmark steakhouse at 6442 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood exudes character with its red vinyl booths, white tablecloths and dark wood paneling. The walls are lined with countless historic photos of Hammond remembering places like Vogel's, Goldblatt's and the Roby Speedway.

A leg lamp in the window pays tribute to native son Jean Shepherd.

The vintage eatery has served steak, ribs and chops in an elegant but comfy setting for more than a half century. It's known for its beef, including the ribeye, porterhouse, New York Strip, Butcher Cut Sirloin and famous steak sandwich on garlic bread.

But Freddy's Steak House offers excellent surf as well as the turf it's staked its reputation on.

Seafood appetizers include shrimp cocktail, calamari and Baked Oysters Rockefeller that oozes a buttery, cheesy goodness. Entrees include salmon, shrimp and — as it's an old school Region joint – lake perch. A standout is the Canadian Walleye Pike, which you can get either broiled or sauteed.

The substantial freshwater fish is elegantly plated, dusted with fresh parsley and bathed in a shallow pool of butter sauce on a pristine modern white plate. The portion is hefty, the fish delicate and flaky with a rich buttery flavor.

It comes with a choice of side and a choice of soup or salad, as well as the complimentary fresh baked bread that comes warm straight out of the oven.

For more information, visit freddyssteakhouse.net or call 219-844-1500.

