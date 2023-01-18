TASTE TEST: Fuerte's dollar tacos triumphantly return

Restaurant Fuerte in Hammond is almost always popping.

Go on an evening and the fast food joint is almost always packed with people waiting on their orders, including students from nearby Purdue University Northwest. You still won't wait long at the takeout Mexican restaurant at 6949 Indianapolis Blvd in Hammond.

It offers authentic Mexican cuisine that's quick, cheap and tasty.

Burritos, tortas, gorditas, sopes and quesadillas are made fresh while you watch. While menu items like the guacamole are great, the small unassuming hole-in-the-wall is unquestionably a taco joint. The tacos are fantastic. People flock there for the tacos. And you can't beat its $1 tacos, which recently returned.

Tacos are just $1 with your choice of meat, cheese, veggies and two toppings. There's an upcharge if you get them with everything, including sour cream but they're still quite affordable. Choices include steak, ground beef, pork, chicken, chicharrón and Rajas con Queso, or stuffed pepper.

They're smaller street tacos, that come in either corn or flour tortillas.

You can't go wrong with any of them. The ingredients are fresh, whether that's cilantro, chopped onion or savory meats. The chicharrón is crispy, the al pastor tender and toothsome and the Rajas con Queso a cheesy heaven.

The freshly grilled meat is just greasy enough to be richly satisfying, contrasting nicely with the crisp veggies and soft cheese. You can get the tacos with a selection of housemade salsas, including a spicy green salsa that's very caliente.

Don't be afraid to load up and sample different flavors. The tacos aren't huge and hold up well as leftovers.

For more information, call 219-844-0965 or find Restaurant Fuerte in Hammond.