TASTE TEST: Goblin & the Grocer serves great seafood near the lake
The fall wedge salad with salmon is one of the many seafood dishes at the Goblin & the Grocer.

 Joseph S. Pete

Goblin & the Grocer offers an upscale and culinarily adventurous dining experience not far from Lake Michigan in the Duneland of Porter County.

The restaurant, wine bar and specialty market at 1 W.st Dunes Highway in Beverly Shores is named after a goblin in a story by Hans Christian Anderson that lives in a house with a grocer who feeds him and a student who reads poetry to him. When the house catches on fire, he rushes to save the poetry book. 

The grocery part of the business offers a carefully curated selection of artisan fare like smoked pork chops and locally roasted coffee.

The restaurant's menu is equally sophisticated with "lakeworthy faves" like charcuterie, thyme roasted mushrooms, Austrian Goulash, Bohemian Beef Pot Pie, Schnitzel and Slagel Farms pork chops. It's the kind of refined place where you can get olive tapenade or sundried tomato pesto on your burger.

Not far from Beverly Shores' Lake Michigan beaches, it has a modern, airy ambiance and specializes in seafood like mussels from Black Bear Bay prepared in the Belgian, French or Calabrian way. There's salmon, smoked salmon dip, clam chowder and shrimp and grits.

One can get oysters either broiler with garlic spinach and parmesan or freshly shucked and served with cocktail or mignonette sauce, flown in from either the east or west coast.

One way to get one's seafood fix is by adding shrimp or salmon to salads like the fall wedge that blends chopped chunks of iceberg lettuce with dried cranberries, herbs, bacon, blue cheese crumbles and pumpkin seeds.

The True North Salmon is sustainably fished from the Bay of Fundy and expertly pan-seared. It's crisp on the outside and light and flaky on the inside.

It's the perfect complement to the modern take on the classic salad, which is packed with fresh, seasonal ingredients.

For more information, visit goblinandthegrocer.com or call 219- 809-9047.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

