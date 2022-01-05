TASTE TEST: Goblin & the Grocer serves great seafood near the lake

Goblin & the Grocer offers an upscale and culinarily adventurous dining experience not far from Lake Michigan in the Duneland of Porter County.

The restaurant, wine bar and specialty market at 1 W.st Dunes Highway in Beverly Shores is named after a goblin in a story by Hans Christian Anderson that lives in a house with a grocer who feeds him and a student who reads poetry to him. When the house catches on fire, he rushes to save the poetry book.

The grocery part of the business offers a carefully curated selection of artisan fare like smoked pork chops and locally roasted coffee.

The restaurant's menu is equally sophisticated with "lakeworthy faves" like charcuterie, thyme roasted mushrooms, Austrian Goulash, Bohemian Beef Pot Pie, Schnitzel and Slagel Farms pork chops. It's the kind of refined place where you can get olive tapenade or sundried tomato pesto on your burger.

Not far from Beverly Shores' Lake Michigan beaches, it has a modern, airy ambiance and specializes in seafood like mussels from Black Bear Bay prepared in the Belgian, French or Calabrian way. There's salmon, smoked salmon dip, clam chowder and shrimp and grits.