TASTE TEST: Grown up grilled cheese and tomato soup a comfort food classic at Foodie's in Dyer
TASTE TEST: Grown up grilled cheese and tomato soup a comfort food classic at Foodie's in Dyer

The grilled cheese and tomato soup is pictured at Foodie's in Dyer.

 Joseph S. Pete

If there was ever a time for comfort food, this is it.

Foodie's Cafe in Dyer specializes in comfort food, serving up classics like the Reuben, BLT and tuna melt with kosher dill pickle wedges.

The eatery at at 151 Joliet St. serves both breakfast and lunch, offering a variety of salads, sandwiches and wraps in a bright, contemporary recreation of a nostalgic mid-century setting with an open kitchen.

The menu overflows with sophisticated artisan fare like the Florentine Focaccia Fusion, Farmer's Market Panini, Ratatouille Panini, a Portabello Mushroom Melt and the Yosemite Sam Southwest Panini that spices up oven-roasted turkey with pepperjack cheese, chipotle sauce and toasted red pepper. 

The Grown Up Grilled Cheese sandwich is not to be missed. Cheddar, American, provolone and Monterey Jack cheese are melted into savory, satisfying perfection on hearty rustic country white bread. 

A traditional but magical pairing is with the scratch-made tomato basil soup that's fresh and flavorful, packed with small chunks of sweet tomato. Dip the sandwich in the delicious soup for a nostalgic favorite.

For more information, visit foodiescafedyer.com or call 219-864-3030.

