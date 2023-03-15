Many places across Northwest Indiana will serve up corned beef and cabbage this week, including Flannery's Tavern in Chesterton, Finnegan's Pub in Dyer and McGing's Pub n Grub in Hammond.

Strack & Van Til supermarkets across Northwest Indiana stock heat-and-eat corned beef and cabbage meals to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Carriage Court Pizza in Crown Point even has corned beef and cabbage pizza for the culinarily adventurous.

Restaurants across the Region celebrate St. Patrick's Day with the traditional meal, an Irish-American invention that didn't actually come from the Emerald Isle.

Highland Gyros at 2220 45th St. in Highland will serve up corned beef and cabbage Friday.

It's an underappreciated workaday restaurant in a former Miami Subs that serves up gyros, melts, Italian beef, Polishes, Chicago dogs, subs, barbecue and fish dinners. The expansive menu has something for every mood, whether a grilled cheese or a Greek salad. It makes a great bowl of lemon rice soup.

On St. Patrick's Day, the independent locally owned fast food restaurant cooks up a tender, fatty and delicious corned beef, a savory cured meat one can't get enough of. The cabbage is buttery and anything but bland, and the potatoes and carrots tender to the fork. It's a satisfying serving of tradition.

It's an excellent way to celebrate the St. Patrick's Day holiday when everyone is a little bit Irish.

For more information, visit highlandgyros.com or call 219-924-3081.