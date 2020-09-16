 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TASTE TEST: Highland's Mas Tacos really does give you more
urgent
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Highland's Mas Tacos really does give you more

{{featured_button_text}}
TASTE TEST: Highland's Mas Tacos really gives you more

Tacos at Mas Tacos in Highland.

 Joseph S. Pete

Mas Tacos in Highland really does give you more.

The unassuming carryout-focused taco shop at 8020 Kennedy Ave. just south of the Borman Expressway in Highland boasts that its "home of the full-size tacos and famous nachos in a box" with a cheeky sign that apologizes "sorry, no $1 fun-size tacos sold here."

Mas Tacos, which translates into more tacos or most tacos, promises "mas for your buck" and it delivers with hefty portions. The varied menu of traditional Mexican cuisine includes tortas, flautas, gorditas, tostadas, tamales, quesadillas, sopes, enchiladas and elote. 

But come on, tacos is right there in the name of the business and it's Taco Tuesday somewhere.

Tucked in a strip mall just south of the Little Calumet River, Mas Tacos serves up huge tacos with heaping servings of pork, steak, chicken, ground beef, chicharron, and chorizo and beans. You of course get a choice of flour or corn tortillas and can add cheese, cilantro, diced onion, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream to any order.

You'll only need a few of these full-sized tacos to satisfy your hunger. The savory meat is grilled to order and ready in just a few minutes for a quick dinner to grab on the go.

For more information, call 219.301.5077 or find the business on Facebook.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Patio Pitmasters - Brent Brashier of Doc's Smokehouse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts