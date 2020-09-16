TASTE TEST: Highland's Mas Tacos really does give you more

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mas Tacos in Highland really does give you more.

The unassuming carryout-focused taco shop at 8020 Kennedy Ave. just south of the Borman Expressway in Highland boasts that its "home of the full-size tacos and famous nachos in a box" with a cheeky sign that apologizes "sorry, no $1 fun-size tacos sold here."

Mas Tacos, which translates into more tacos or most tacos, promises "mas for your buck" and it delivers with hefty portions. The varied menu of traditional Mexican cuisine includes tortas, flautas, gorditas, tostadas, tamales, quesadillas, sopes, enchiladas and elote.

But come on, tacos is right there in the name of the business and it's Taco Tuesday somewhere.

Tucked in a strip mall just south of the Little Calumet River, Mas Tacos serves up huge tacos with heaping servings of pork, steak, chicken, ground beef, chicharron, and chorizo and beans. You of course get a choice of flour or corn tortillas and can add cheese, cilantro, diced onion, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream to any order.

You'll only need a few of these full-sized tacos to satisfy your hunger. The savory meat is grilled to order and ready in just a few minutes for a quick dinner to grab on the go.