TASTE TEST: Highland's Taste of Jamaica spices it up

Taste of Jamaica in Highland is "where the food is nice and you feel alright."

It brings the spice amid a laidback vibe.

The hole-in-the-wall restaurant at 3032 45th St. has a few tables for dining in but specializes in to-go. Founded last year, it offers authentic Jamaican cuisine in the strip mall that includes Beer Geeks.

The menu features jerk chicken, jerk wings, jerk shrimp, jerk catfish, jerk rib tops, ox tails, Jamaican beef patty, BBQ jerk and brown stew. Sides include cabbage, mac and cheese, red beans and rice and plantains.

It also has vegan options.

A standout includes the curry goat. Big chunks of the slow-cooked goat, which tastes like a less fatty version of lamb, simmer in an aromatic curry atop a bed of savory rice and beans. The spices are piquant, the sauce pungent. It's a hearty winter warmer with exotic flair.

For more information, call 219-513-6324, email tasteofjamaica52@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook.