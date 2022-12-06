 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Highland's Taste of Jamaica spices it up

  • 0
TASTE TEST: Highland's Taste of Jamaica spices it up

The goat curry at Taste of Jamaica in Highland is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Taste of Jamaica in Highland is "where the food is nice and you feel alright."

It brings the spice amid a laidback vibe.

The hole-in-the-wall restaurant at 3032 45th St. has a few tables for dining in but specializes in to-go. Founded last year, it offers authentic Jamaican cuisine in the strip mall that includes Beer Geeks.

The menu features jerk chicken, jerk wings, jerk shrimp, jerk catfish, jerk rib tops, ox tails, Jamaican beef patty, BBQ jerk and brown stew. Sides include cabbage, mac and cheese, red beans and rice and plantains.

It also has vegan options.

A standout includes the curry goat. Big chunks of the slow-cooked goat, which tastes like a less fatty version of lamb, simmer in an aromatic curry atop a bed of savory rice and beans. The spices are piquant, the sauce pungent. It's a hearty winter warmer with exotic flair.

For more information, call 219-513-6324, email tasteofjamaica52@gmail.com or find the business on Facebook.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hilary Duff reflects on teenage battle with eating disorder

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts