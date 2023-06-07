House of Pizza is a beloved Region institution.

The old school family-owned Italian eatery at 7008 Indianapolis Blvd. serves pasta, paninis, salads and sandwiches. It's got entrees like lake perch, New York Strip Steak and baby back ribs, but is obviously especially well known for its pizza, specializing in the square-cut tavern-style pizza originally popularized on Chicago's South Side.

Founded by Dante Zunica in 1954 and beloved by generations of Region residents, it serves up thin-crust pizza with toppings like green peppers, black olives, garlic pepperoni, ground beef, Canadian bacon and bacon bits, as well as anchovies, pepperoncini and Giardiniera.

The pizzeria that's a popular dine-in spot has a wide selection of appetizers like tomato bread, breaded zucchini and its famous Fried Ravioli, a St. Louis specialty in which cheese-filled ravioli is deep-fried so that it has a crispy, crunchy exterior.

House of Pizza may have some of the best garlic cheese bread in Northwest Indiana.

It serves soft, tender garlic bread that tastes freshly baked. It is slathered in savory garlic butter and then smothered with a thick, melty layer of mozzarella. It's almost as cheesy as a cheese pizza.

The substantial appetizer comes with a dish of housemade meat sauce on the side for dipping. The tomatoes taste fresh off the vine. It's seasoned perfectly, the way an Italian grandmother back in the old country used to make. It's an all-around great appetizer for sharing and savoring.

For more information, visit houseofpizzaonline.com or call 219-844-6065.