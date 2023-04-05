Joe's Downtown Tacos is a great little taco spot in downtown Chesterton.

The small sit-down Mexican restaurant at 139 S Calumet Road serves up steak, seafood, flautas, tortas, enchiladas, chimichangas, gorditas, chile rellenos and the molcajete, a hot mortar stone stuffed with steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, cactus, jalapenos, sauteed onions and queso.

Its specialty is tacos, which include steak, shrimp, pork, chicken, ground beef and potato with chorizo. The potato with chorizo tacos are a particular standout with soft, seasoned potatoes accentuated by just enough chorizo to give it a spicy kick without being overwhelmed by the crumbled Mexican sausage's inherent saltiness.

Another excellent a la carte item is the quesabirria, a blend of a quesadilla and birria, the meat stew from the Jalisco region of Mexico that has a beefy broth that's become popular to dip tacos in.

Melted cheese and beef are stuffed into a tortilla folded like a taco in the quesabirria. Cilantro and onion add piquancy. It comes with a cup of warm, savory consomme for dunking.

The concoction is closer to the trendy birria taco than a quesadilla but it still brings the molten cheesy goodness that makes quesadillas such satisfying comfort food. It sops up the flavorful sauce well, adding warmth and umami.

The quesabirria is available both a la carte and as a dinner.

For more information, call 219-983-1844 or find Joe's Downtown Tacos on Facebook.