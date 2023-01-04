TASTE TEST: Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi's Bento Boxes a smorgasbord

Kitaro Surf & Turf & Sushi offers high-end Japenese dining in a chic, contemporary environment that seems like it would be in Chicago.

The restaurant at 9625 Calumet Ave. Ste A in Centennial Village in Munster serves a variety of sushi, sashimi, seafood and steaks in a modern dining room with an upscale, elegant ambiance. It has an array of traditional maki, nigiri, noodle dishes and "Japanese tapas" like tuna goat cheese, tuna tartar, seared tuna, oyster shooters, oysters in a half shell and lobster summer rolls.

Kitaro runs daily lunch specials like maki, poke and Korean chirash.

One can feast on a virtual smorgasbord with the Kitaro Power Lunches. It's a Bento Box with five choices. One can get a custom order of soup or salad, sushi, meat and seafood entree and a side.

It comes with clear soup, miso soup or a house salad that can be lightly dressed in a tangy ginger dressing. A sushi appetizer includes the options of California, Fire Cracker, Kitaro Monster, Ocean Drive or Rainbow Drive,

A standout is the Ocean Drive, which wraps tuna, yellowtail tuna, avocado, green pepper and cilantro wrapped in a light, flavorful soy paper. It's doused in lime juice and chili oil, which adds a consistent and lingering heat.

Tapas options include spring rolls, crab rangoon or pork gyoza dumplings that are hearty but clean-tasting.

Main entrees include hibachi chicken, steak, salmon or shrimp, which upcharges for the pricier proteins. The chicken is crispy on the exterior and juicy inside, seasoned and cooked perfectly. The shrimp is plump and toothsome.

One also gets a choice of a ride of the traditional house fried rice or sauteed vegetables, which are rich and savory.

Bento Boxes are of course a marvel of organization that wouldn't look out-of-place in a Wes Anderson film. At Kitaro, the presentation is immaculate and the food delectable. There's a wide variety of foods to sample with a Kitaro Power Lunch at the trendy spot.

For more information, visit kitarosurfandturf.com or call 219-301-5090.