TASTE TEST: La Cecina Restaurant Familiar grills up fine fish fillet

La Cecina Familiar #3 in Dyer offers a variety of authentic Mexican dishes like Guerrero Style Dried Meat, fajitas and drunk shrimp.

The neighborhood spot at 2013 Hart St. in Dyer is part of a local chain that also has locations on the South Side and in Calumet City.

Every meal starts with handmade tortillas and fresh made Salsa de Molcajete that materialize as if by magic shortly after you slide into the booth.

The eatery has an expansive menu with many excellent seafood options like garlic mojo fillet, whole red snapper, deviled shrimp, shrimp with chipotle sauce and a seafood grill platter with grilled onions, green pepper and tomato.

A standout is the marinated fillet, a succulent white fish bathed in a decadent seafood sauce that's stuffed with shrimp, squid and octopus. It covers most of the bases if you're having trouble deciding.

The tomato-based sauce is redolent and bursting with flavor, filled with plump shrimp and chewy rings of calamari.

As with all entrees, it comes with pillowy rice, refried beans with a fine pureed consistency and a light salad with big chunks of cucumber. And of course the addictive chips and savory salsa, which you should be careful not to fill up on.

For more information, visit la-cecinarestaurant.com or call 219-322-9566.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

