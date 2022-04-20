 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: La Cecina Restaurant Familiar grills up fine fish fillet

  • 0
TASTE TEST: La Cecina Restaurant Familiar grills up fine fish fillet

The marinated fillet at La Cecina Restaurant Familiar is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

La Cecina Familiar #3 in Dyer offers a variety of authentic Mexican dishes like Guerrero Style Dried Meat, fajitas and drunk shrimp.

The neighborhood spot at 2013 Hart St. in Dyer is part of a local chain that also has locations on the South Side and in Calumet City.

Every meal starts with handmade tortillas and fresh made Salsa de Molcajete that materialize as if by magic shortly after you slide into the booth.

The eatery has an expansive menu with many excellent seafood options like garlic mojo fillet, whole red snapper, deviled shrimp, shrimp with chipotle sauce and a seafood grill platter with grilled onions, green pepper and tomato.

A standout is the marinated fillet, a succulent white fish bathed in a decadent seafood sauce that's stuffed with shrimp, squid and octopus. It covers most of the bases if you're having trouble deciding. 

The tomato-based sauce is redolent and bursting with flavor, filled with plump shrimp and chewy rings of calamari.

People are also reading…

As with all entrees, it comes with pillowy rice, refried beans with a fine pureed consistency and a light salad with big chunks of cucumber. And of course the addictive chips and savory salsa, which you should be careful not to fill up on. 

For more information, visit la-cecinarestaurant.com or call 219-322-9566.

 

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Diane Kruger 'almost hit a few' photographers for taking pictures of daughter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts