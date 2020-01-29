You are the owner of this article.
TASTE TEST: La Voûte Bistro and Bar serves refined French fare
TASTE TEST: La Voûte Bistro and Bar serves refined French fare

TASTE TEST: La Voûte Bistro and Bar serves refined French fare

La Voûte Bistro and Bar in Homewood offers Oven Roasted Whole Bronzini.

 Joseph S. Pete

Dining at La Voûte Bistro and Bar in downtown Homewood is an experience fit for a special occasion. 

The refined French restaurant brings elegance and glamour to the former Great Lakes Bank building at 2034 Ridge Road in Homewood. The vault and its massive metal pneumatic door have been repurposed into a private dining room in the chic cloth napkin restaurant, which takes advantage of the massive windows looking out onto the street. 

Owner Claude Gendreau, who also developed the Cardinal Campus of mostly medical offices on Main Street in Highland, bought the bank that closed in 2013 after an 88-year run and transformed it into the boutique La Banque Hotel and La Voûte, where Chef Dominique Tougne serves French classics like steak frites and ratatouille.

Tougne, an Alsace native and member of the Académie Culinaire de France, has won various honors from the French government, including the Ordre National du Mérite. He previously worked for French restaurants in Chicago, including Bistro 110 and Chez Moi.

The dinner menu at La Voûte features Beef Au Poivre, Braised Short Ribs Bourguignon, Plant-based Cassoulet, Pan-Seared Salmon, Double Cut Bone-In Pork Rack and a juicy 1/2 Roasted Chicken with wild mushroom sauce, broccolini and mashed potatoes.

A standout is the Oven Roasted Whole Bronzini that comes with seasonal vegetables maitre d’ hotel butter. Also known as the Mediterranean Sea Bass, the white fish is stuffed with lemon, shallot, garlic butter and sprigs of thyme before being cooked whole and served with head and all.

The firm, flaky, slightly sweet meat slides right off the bone. You should watch for bones as it's a whole fish, but they are not as much of an issue as you might expect. The flavor is transcendent and the setting romantic.

For more information, visit lavoutebistro.com or call 708-798-6000.

