TASTE TEST: La Voûte Bistro and Bar serves refined French fare

Dining at La Voûte Bistro and Bar in downtown Homewood is an experience fit for a special occasion.

The refined French restaurant brings elegance and glamour to the former Great Lakes Bank building at 2034 Ridge Road in Homewood. The vault and its massive metal pneumatic door have been repurposed into a private dining room in the chic cloth napkin restaurant, which takes advantage of the massive windows looking out onto the street.

Owner Claude Gendreau, who also developed the Cardinal Campus of mostly medical offices on Main Street in Highland, bought the bank that closed in 2013 after an 88-year run and transformed it into the boutique La Banque Hotel and La Voûte, where Chef Dominique Tougne serves French classics like steak frites and ratatouille.

Tougne, an Alsace native and member of the Académie Culinaire de France, has won various honors from the French government, including the Ordre National du Mérite. He previously worked for French restaurants in Chicago, including Bistro 110 and Chez Moi.

The dinner menu at La Voûte features Beef Au Poivre, Braised Short Ribs Bourguignon, Plant-based Cassoulet, Pan-Seared Salmon, Double Cut Bone-In Pork Rack and a juicy 1/2 Roasted Chicken with wild mushroom sauce, broccolini and mashed potatoes.