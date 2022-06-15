TASTE TEST: Leeds Public House's Almond Crusted Barramundi a real catch

It's that time of the year when people flock to Northwest Indiana's beaches such as Washington Park and Mount Baldy in Michigan City.

After a long day of lounging on the beach, you'll need some provisions to refuel.

Leeds Public House at 401 Franklin St. in downtown Michigan City offers modern gastropub cuisine in a historic 119-year-old building that's close to the lakefront. Daniel Leeds built the city's first hospital there in 1837 and the building was rebuilt in its current incarnation in 1903.

Leeds Public House offers upscale but accessible family-friendly dining in a historic setting that brims with chic ambiance. The menu includes grilled flank steak, crab cakes, Grilled Faroe Island Salmon, Burrata Salad, an Ahi Tuna Sandwich and Fried Feta Cubes.

If spending a day by the shoreline put you in the mood for some seafood, a standout is the Almond Crusted Barramundi. The mild, buttery fish is lightly coated in crunchy almond slivers and pan seared to perfection. It's served atop a bed of savory and colorful root vegetable hash by a pool of beurre blanc sauce.

It's a judicious portion of the classic French butter sauce that enhances the toothsome fish's flavor profile but doesn't leave it swimming in butter. It brings out the succulent richness of the mild, meaty fish without drowning it.

The meal is perfectly proportioned and presented beautifully on a glistening white plate that elevates the dining experience.

For more information, call 219-814-4530, email info@leedspublichouse.com or visit leedspublichouse.com.

