TASTE TEST: Lincoln Carry Out's Steelworkers Special remains a classic

Lincoln Carry Outs, the home of the Italian submarine, has been a stalwart in Hobart for decades.

The unassuming vintage sandwich shop at 2 Lincoln St. in Hobart serves up classics like subs, club sandwiches, burgers, patty melts, barbecue beef, corned beef, pastrami, steak sandwiches and tuna melts.

It's fast, cheap, reliable and tasty. It's a great no-frills spot for a quick satisfying lunch, either to eat there or grab and go. It's the kind of old school place where you can get deviled eggs or homemade baklava.

It's endured over the decades for a reason. The food is fantastic.

The Steelworkers Special at Lincoln Carry Outs has been voted the best sandwich in the Region.

It's a crowd-pleaser with grilled roast beef topped with melted American cheese and tucked into grilled beefsteak rye bread. Lettuce, onion and mayo add a coolness and crispness that contrasts nicely with the warm, savory, thinly sliced beef and the toasted bread striped with grill marks.

It's a hearty, satisfying sandwich that's not too cloying. It's filled with flavorful deli meat fresh off the grill that just hits the spot.

For more information, call 219-942-2113 or visit lincolncarryouts.com.