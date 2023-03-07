Lincoln Flats in downtown Valparaiso serves creative, gourmet cuisine in a building steeped in history.

Restaurateur Steve Buck's grandfather, a bricklayer from Bavaria, Germany, came to Valparaiso in 1926 because his sister-in-law already settled there.

Unable to find work, he became a shoemaker, originally opening a shop by the Valparaiso University campus. A Gary mobster wanted to open a pizzeria there and "made him an offer he couldn't refuse."

He moved Buck's Shoe Repair to a downtown site that would become the parking lot of the Lowenstine's department store and finally to 1 Napoleon St., where the family ran the shoe store until owner Tom Buck died in 2009.

The current owner, a lifelong Valparaiso resident, restored the historic building in the west end of downtown.

He transformed it into a restaurant and bar where he encourages people to “Eat. Drink. Gather!” It's become a popular spot for both dining and nightlife.

Lincoln Flats boasts an excellent menu. Entrees include short rib, salmon of the day, pork schnitzel, ribs, carbonara ala stephano and The Yardbird, a roasted half chicken with a citrus herb marinade and lemon-parsley butter.

Great options abound but a standout is the Pork Chop Express, a chophouse-quality cut that combines Flintstones-like brute meatiness with artful elegance.

The double bone 14-ounce pork chop is brined in brown sugar, inspiring a delightful dance of sweet and savory on the tongue. It's topped with a rich, oaky bourbon glaze that hits many complex notes. It's served with the Veg Du Jour and a side of whipped potatoes that's light, airy, buttery and divine.

The presentation is exquisite, a fine dining-like plating in a more chill, bar-like environment. The pork chop itself is cooked perfectly and substantial without being overwhelming. It's a big hunk of meat that looks and tastes like something one might find on the Gold Coast.

For more information, visit lincolnflats.com or call 219-510-5046.