TASTE TEST: Lucy's BBQ serves authentic Austin, Texas-style barbecue

Lucy's BBQ serves up authentic central Texas-style barbecue in Highland.

Proprietor Nick Kleutsch went down to the hipster mecca Austin to be a musician. But his band ultimately broke up and he pivoted, learning the craft of barbecue at some of Texas Monthly's most highly rated barbecue joints in a city where roadside joints with picnic tables and paper towels in gas stations serve better beef than you can find at some steakhouses. He learned under Evan LeRoy of LeRoy and Lewis and Ben Lambert of the acclaimed Franklin’s BBQ, a James Beard Award-winning restaurant that has a national following, that people wait hours in line to eat at and that Bon Appetit Magazine proclaimed the best barbecue in the country.

Kluetsch plies his craft with tradition and time.

He spends 12 to 15 hours a day hand-feeding a 500-gallon all-wood offset smoker. The result is some of the most savory, mouth-watering slow-cooked meat you can imagine.

His restaurant, Lucy's BBQ, serves up brisket and another barbecue favorite inside Brewfest at 8347 Kennedy Ave. in Highland. The BBQ can be eaten there and washed down with a craft beer or taken to go.

The menu includes brisket, pulled pork, pork spare ribs glazed with barbecue sauce made with craft beer and a half-pound smoked cheeseburger made from trim from the brisket. It just added Texas Hot Gut and Jalapeño Cheddar Sausages that are made fresh in-house by hand.

It's the type of place that invests so much time and work into its barbecue that once it's sold out for the day, it's gone, come back tomorrow.

You can tell it's legit because the meat comes wrapped in butcher paper. It's all beef, no pretense. The brisket is tender, fatty and bursting with flavor. The ribs are sumptuous and so soft they fall off the bone. The smoked burger is savory, smoky and rich with umami.

Barbecue sauce comes on the side. The meat is so well seasoned and cooked you don't even need it.

The meat comes with some house-brined pickles with a crisp crunch.

For more information, find the business on Facebook or Instagram or call 219-513-8203.