 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TASTE TEST: M.J. Polish Deli slices up classic old world sandwiches
urgent
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: M.J. Polish Deli slices up classic old world sandwiches

TASTE TEST: M.J. Polish Deli slices up classic old world sandwiches

The pork loin sandwich at M.J. Polish Deli in Hammond is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Region's Polish heritage lives on at places like the Cavalier Inn in Hammond, Warsaw Inn in Lynwood, Polish Peasant in Michigan City, Dan's Pierogies in Highland and Big Frank's Sausage in East Chicago.

M.J. Polish Deli claims to serve up "the finest Polish food Hammond, Indiana has to offer."

The deli at 7112 Calumet Ave. has authentic homemade pierogi, stuffed cabbage, stuffed green peppers and sauerkraut and sausage one can take home, heat up and enjoy for dinner. It's also a specialty grocery store filled with imports from the old country, including pickles, sprats, herring, tea, candies, chocolates, soups, newspapers, Christmas wafers and, of course, Polish meats.

It stocks all manner of smoked sausages, soups and other Polish groceries.

See a day in the life of Valparaiso Police Lt. John Patston in the 14th installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.

M.J. Polish Deli also serves up freshly made sandwiches that are endlessly customizable. The choice of meats includes pork loin, salami, sausage, smoked ham and Krakowska. Cheese options include smoked gouda, Swiss, provolone, and Muenster. They can be finished off with toppings like tomato, onion, cucumber, mustard and horseradish.

The sandwiches are neat and well-constructed, stacked high with flavor. The meats are freshly sliced and savory, the cheese soft and delectable. The vegetables are ripe and crisp. If you like spiciness, the horseradish adds quite a kick.

M.J. Polish Deli is a great place to grab a quick sandwich on the go and to pick up homemade fare to heat up for dinner later.

For more information, visit mjpolishdeli.com or call 219-937-6007.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Marvel delays five more movies, including ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts