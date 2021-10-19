TASTE TEST: M.J. Polish Deli slices up classic old world sandwiches

The Region's Polish heritage lives on at places like the Cavalier Inn in Hammond, Warsaw Inn in Lynwood, Polish Peasant in Michigan City, Dan's Pierogies in Highland and Big Frank's Sausage in East Chicago.
M.J. Polish Deli claims to serve up "the finest Polish food Hammond, Indiana has to offer."
The deli at 7112 Calumet Ave. has authentic homemade pierogi, stuffed cabbage, stuffed green peppers and sauerkraut and sausage one can take home, heat up and enjoy for dinner. It's also a specialty grocery store filled with imports from the old country, including pickles, sprats, herring, tea, candies, chocolates, soups, newspapers, Christmas wafers and, of course, Polish meats.
It stocks all manner of smoked sausages, soups and other Polish groceries.
M.J. Polish Deli also serves up freshly made sandwiches that are endlessly customizable. The choice of meats includes pork loin, salami, sausage, smoked ham and Krakowska. Cheese options include smoked gouda, Swiss, provolone, and Muenster. They can be finished off with toppings like tomato, onion, cucumber, mustard and horseradish.
The sandwiches are neat and well-constructed, stacked high with flavor. The meats are freshly sliced and savory, the cheese soft and delectable. The vegetables are ripe and crisp. If you like spiciness, the horseradish adds quite a kick.
M.J. Polish Deli is a great place to grab a quick sandwich on the go and to pick up homemade fare to heat up for dinner later.
For more information, visit mjpolishdeli.com or call 219-937-6007.
Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.