 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TASTE TEST: New Oberpfalz elevates fast food favorite with new burger
urgent
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: New Oberpfalz elevates fast food favorite with new burger

{{featured_button_text}}
TASTE TEST: New Oberpfalz elevates fast food favorite with new burger

New Oberpfalz's Heifer & Hen burger combines a cheeseburger with fried chicken.

 Joseph S. Pete

The German-themed craft brewery New Oberpfalz named after the town in Bavaria is a popular spot to celebrate Oktoberfest when October rolls around.

The craft brewery at 121 E. Main St. in downtown Griffith already sold out of its Oktoberfest beer in record time this year, but it has a number of other German-inspired offerings on tap or in bottles, such as its Helles Lager, German Style Pils and Elucidator Dobblebock.

The food menu also includes German options like a giant Bavarian pretzel and chicken dumpling soup with spatzle dumplings. 

New Oberpfalz is however especially known for its burgers, including its Oberpfalzer Burger, egg-and-bacon-topped Farm House Burger and Avocado Burger. A new offering is the Heifer & Hen, an elevated version of McDonald's.

A cross between a Big Mac and a secret menu item with a name that is not appropriate for a family newspaper, the Heifer & Hen stuffs a ground chuck patty topped with melted American cheese and crispy fried chicken tenders in a triple-deck sesame bun. It's turf and more turf, the best of both worlds.

The massive stack of a burger comes with a side of crisp frites and is garnished with grilled onion, curry ketchup, mayo, lightly brined house-made pickle, and hydroponic lettuce shreds that vividly evoke well-known fast food favorites at McDonald's, although with much better and tastier ingredients.

For more information, call 219-513-9341 or visit newoberpfalz.com.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TASTE TEST: Highland's Mas Tacos really does give you more
Dining

TASTE TEST: Highland's Mas Tacos really does give you more

  • Updated

The unassuming carryout-focused taco shop at 8020 Kennedy Ave just south of the Borman Expressway in Highland boasts that its "home of the full-size tacos and famous nachos in a box" with a cheeky sign that apologizes "sorry, no $1 fun-size tacos sold here."

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Patio Pitmasters - Gordon Biffle of Big Daddy's BBQ

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts