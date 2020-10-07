TASTE TEST: New Oberpfalz elevates fast food favorite with new burger

The German-themed craft brewery New Oberpfalz named after the town in Bavaria is a popular spot to celebrate Oktoberfest when October rolls around.

The craft brewery at 121 E. Main St. in downtown Griffith already sold out of its Oktoberfest beer in record time this year, but it has a number of other German-inspired offerings on tap or in bottles, such as its Helles Lager, German Style Pils and Elucidator Dobblebock.

The food menu also includes German options like a giant Bavarian pretzel and chicken dumpling soup with spatzle dumplings.

New Oberpfalz is however especially known for its burgers, including its Oberpfalzer Burger, egg-and-bacon-topped Farm House Burger and Avocado Burger. A new offering is the Heifer & Hen, an elevated version of McDonald's.

A cross between a Big Mac and a secret menu item with a name that is not appropriate for a family newspaper, the Heifer & Hen stuffs a ground chuck patty topped with melted American cheese and crispy fried chicken tenders in a triple-deck sesame bun. It's turf and more turf, the best of both worlds.