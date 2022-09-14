 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: NISI Greek Taverna offers high-end Grecian fare

  • 0
TASTE TEST: NISI Greek Taverna offers high-end fare

Pictured is the grilled Octopus at NISI Greek Taverna.

 Joseph S. Pete

NISI Greek Tavena in Schererville imports its olive oil, feta, seafood and even chef from Greece.

The restaurant at 1204 W. Lincoln Hwy Hwy in Schererville serves up a fine dining version of Greek cuisine.

The ingredients are top-shelf, the plating elegant and the cooking artful. NISI Greek Taverna serves up many bold flavors like its herb-crusted tuna filet, grilled shrimp with ginger lime fava, 30-day dry-aged ribeye with cauliflower puree and grilled lamb chops with mountain herbs, lemon, garlic and mint pesto.

It puts a thoughtful, contemporary spin on many traditional Greek favorites like mousaka and pastitsio.

A standout shared plate is the grilled octopus. It's marinated with ouzo and crusted with bright, verdant herbs. It's a sight to behold with a classy plating with a sea of meticulously arranged squid ink tarama and citrus sauce. 

People are also reading…

The octopus is ocean-fresh and expertly prepared – meaty on the inside and crispy and herbaceous on the outside. The flame-kissed flavor hits all the high notes.

For more information, visit nisitaverna.com or call 219-515-2951.

 

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Daniel Craig is keen to continue making 'Knives Out' movies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts