TASTE TEST: NISI Greek Taverna offers high-end Grecian fare

NISI Greek Tavena in Schererville imports its olive oil, feta, seafood and even chef from Greece.
The restaurant at 1204 W. Lincoln Hwy Hwy in Schererville serves up a fine dining version of Greek cuisine.
The ingredients are top-shelf, the plating elegant and the cooking artful. NISI Greek Taverna serves up many bold flavors like its herb-crusted tuna filet, grilled shrimp with ginger lime fava, 30-day dry-aged ribeye with cauliflower puree and grilled lamb chops with mountain herbs, lemon, garlic and mint pesto.
It puts a thoughtful, contemporary spin on many traditional Greek favorites like mousaka and pastitsio.
A standout shared plate is the grilled octopus. It's marinated with ouzo and crusted with bright, verdant herbs. It's a sight to behold with a classy plating with a sea of meticulously arranged squid ink tarama and citrus sauce.
- Winning Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $19.5 million sold in Northwest Indiana
- Driver killed in head-on crash with cop car, sheriff says
- Driver shot on Cline Avenue, dies in hospital, sheriff says
- Gary home on 'most endangered' list; preservation group, residents hope for revival
- Region football game suspended after threat of violence
- 2 wounded in shootout charged with murder in alleged gun sale gone bad
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: A Simple Greek closes; Poke Bros, Chick and Shake, Bean Me Up Roastery, Naf Naf Grill, Domino’s and JEM MedSpa opening
- Two arrested outside Portage elementary school following claim of child kidnapping, police said
- Valparaiso motorcyclist dead, 3 hurt in LaPorte County crash
- Hotel receives final approval from commission
- WATCH NOW: Water main break leads to boil advisory in Merrillville
- Over 600 single-family housing units could be coming to Crown Point
- Munster police seeking suspect in smash and grab
- Prep football scoreboard for Week 4
- Defendant looked at camera, fired shot that killed brother, court records allege
The octopus is ocean-fresh and expertly prepared – meaty on the inside and crispy and herbaceous on the outside. The flame-kissed flavor hits all the high notes.
For more information, visit nisitaverna.com or call 219-515-2951.
Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!