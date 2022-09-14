TASTE TEST: NISI Greek Taverna offers high-end Grecian fare

NISI Greek Tavena in Schererville imports its olive oil, feta, seafood and even chef from Greece.

The restaurant at 1204 W. Lincoln Hwy Hwy in Schererville serves up a fine dining version of Greek cuisine.

The ingredients are top-shelf, the plating elegant and the cooking artful. NISI Greek Taverna serves up many bold flavors like its herb-crusted tuna filet, grilled shrimp with ginger lime fava, 30-day dry-aged ribeye with cauliflower puree and grilled lamb chops with mountain herbs, lemon, garlic and mint pesto.

It puts a thoughtful, contemporary spin on many traditional Greek favorites like mousaka and pastitsio.

A standout shared plate is the grilled octopus. It's marinated with ouzo and crusted with bright, verdant herbs. It's a sight to behold with a classy plating with a sea of meticulously arranged squid ink tarama and citrus sauce.

The octopus is ocean-fresh and expertly prepared – meaty on the inside and crispy and herbaceous on the outside. The flame-kissed flavor hits all the high notes.

For more information, visit nisitaverna.com or call 219-515-2951.