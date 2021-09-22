TASTE TEST: Opa! The Athenian's saganaki is lit

Just like crab rangoon or General Tso's chicken were invented in America and not China, the flaming saganaki that's commonly served at sit-down Greek restaurants originated in this country.

While the practice of frying sheep's milk or goat's milk in a two-handled, heavy-bottomed frying pan does date back to Greece, the popular practice of flambéeing it right at the table was reportedly invented at the Parthenon restaurant in Chicago's Greektown.

The new Athenian Greek Cuisine in the former Abuelo's at 8255 Georgia St in Merrillville aims to offer a dining experience like one would find in Greektown.

The impressive restaurant features classical statues, a massive dining room flanked by columns and sweeping murals of the Greek countryside, including boats along the jagged coastline. A cloudy sky is painted on the ceiling and strings of light are hung overhead to make it like dining outside in a courtyard.