 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TASTE TEST: Panini Panini makes one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Region
urgent
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Panini Panini makes one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Region

TASTE TEST: Panini Panini makes one of the best seafood sandwiches in the Region

The Grilled Scallops Sandwich at Panini Panini is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

In the summer, most Northwest Indiana residents are likely to swing by Michigan City at some point.

There's the beach, the Works Progress Administration-era glory of Washington Park, the Washington Park Zoo, the Friendship Botanic Garden, Mount Baldy, the iconic lighthouse against the sparkling backdrop of endless lakefront, the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets, the art galleries and antique stores downtown and many more attractions to bring people to town.

No trip to the beach in Michigan City is complete without a stop by Panini Panini, a French bistro that specializes in deli sandwiches.

See a day in the life of Valparaiso Police Lt. John Patston in the 14th installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.

Panini Panini specializes in European cuisine in an elegant open-air environment rife with a leisurely cafe ambiance. It also serves pasta, salads, soup, coffee, espresso and wine, but is perhaps best known for its sandwiches. Buzzfeed and Yelp even named it the best-reviewed sandwich spot in Indiana.

Its many sandwiches include a croque madame, prosciutto and chicken breast with pesto. A standout that's especially fitting for a summertime visit to a beach town is its seafood sandwiches. The restaurant's many offerings from the sea include monkfish, a lobster roll, crab cake BLT, grilled tilapia mango, grilled swordfish, gravlachs and an SLT or smoked salmon, lettuce and tomato.

The Scallops Sandwich is without question one of the best seafood sandwiches in Northwest Indiana. It features plump tender grilled scallops served with savory prosciutto and piquant blue cheese. Crisp pear slices provide a refreshing contrast. The fresh-baked Italian bread is soft and pillowy.

The sandwich is well-engineered to ensure every ingredient is in every bite. Though one of many bangers on an all-star menu, it's not to be missed.

For more information, visit paninipaniniin.com or call 219-873-1720.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dolly Parton launches new perfume with a matching song

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts