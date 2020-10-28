 Skip to main content
TASTE TEST: Panini Panini's prosciutto sandwich a sophisticated delight
TASTE TEST: Panini Panini's prosciutto sandwich a sophisticated delight

The Prosciutto Sandwich at Panini Panini.

 Joseph S. Pete

Panini Panini is a cozy French bistro worth hitting up for lunch during any visit to Michigan City.

The European-style sandwich shop at 1720 Franklin St. in Michigan City serves up scores of menu items, including many sandwiches like a Croque Madame, a Caprese, Portabella On Focaccia and Grilled Scallops. There's also quiche, soup, salad and appetizers like crab cakes and Tacos Africaan.

Sandwiches come with a side salad of mixed greens lightly dressed in a mustard-based dressing and a few slices of cantaloupe.

A standout is the Prosciutto Sandwich. It heaps a generous portion of savory cured deli-style prosciutto on rustic Italian bread that's fresh baked and grilled to perfection so it's crisp on the outside but still soft and tender on the inside.

The sandwich overflows with rich creamy avocado, fresh tomato, savory slivers of nutty Parmesan cheese and refreshing cantaloupe. Tackle it with two hands because it all could otherwise get a little messy.

It's sophisticated fare where the saltiness of the prosciutto plays off the sweetness of the cantaloupe. It's perhaps best enjoyed with a cup of Panini Panini's delicious French onion soup.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more.

