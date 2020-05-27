TASTE TEST: Pepino's sandwiches pack a punch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCHERERVILLE — When your internal gas tank is approaching 'E' this summer, the sizable sandwiches served up at Pepino's will more than top you off.

The restaurant, located at 2410 Ontario St., specializes in classic Italian sandwich creations, and has done so since the 1980s when the business got off the ground in Calumet City.

If there's any particular meat craving you might have, Pepino's likely has something just for you. The menu features the Italian beef staple, as well as subs with delicious capicola, salami, ham and turkey. You can also add your favorite fix-ins, which include red sauce, peppers, giardiniera, cheese and more.

It's hard to beat a classic Chicagoland item, and the Italian sausage sandwich proves a worthy choice.

Even as a plain sandwich, the sausage is grilled to perfection. Each bite is scrumptious, and the seasoning gives a spicy zing. The Italian roll holding all together is also prepared well with just the right texture. Either of the above fix-ins would add a good accent, as well as the option for garlic bread.

A French fries side is also a good pairing. There's a plentiful amount included in an order, and they're wonderfully crispy.