Pico De Gallo serves up authentic Mexican and American cuisine fast in south Hamond.

The former Street Shack restaurant at 7343 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond rebranded as Pico De Gallo a few years ago. It has dine-in and a drive through just north of the Borman Expressway.

The fast food Mexican restaurant offers an array of tacos, burritos, quesadillas, enchiladas, tortas, tostados, gorditas, fajitas, shrimp and steaks. It also has American fare like wings, burgers, steak sandwiches and Philly cheeseteaks. It has some unique offerings like Hawaiian Fajitas, Baja Burgers and a Hangover Burger with applewood-smoked bacon and an egg sunny side up.

It's fast and inexpensive but also pretty high quality. It has multiple taco options such as street, shrimp, steak, pastor pork and a vegetarian "green" with avocado slices. A standout is the Hammond Taco. It's a steak taco that comes in your choice of corn or flour tortilla. It's topped with melted chihuahua cheese, guacamole and a little bacon.

The sizzling steak is savory, well-seasoned and beefy. The cool, creamy avocado provides a nice contrast. The bacon adds a hint of saltiness.

The flavors blend together in harmony, making the tacos eminently cravable.

For more information, call 219-802-8888 or find Pico De Gallo on Facebook.