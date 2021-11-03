TASTE TEST: Poke-Man serves fresh fish in favorite Hawaiian dish

The culinary trend of poke was really taking off before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Poke-Man, which opened in Merrillville in 2019, offers the Hawaiian specialty of poke that's heavily influenced by Japanese cuisine.

Think sushi served up in a Chipotle-type bowl filled with veggies and other fresh ingredients.

Poke-Man at 327 E. 81st Ave. across from Portillo's in Merrillville, serves up fresh sushi-grade raw fish like Ahi tuna, salmon, octopus, shrimp and scallop. They come in customizable bowls filled with nutritious goodness like kale, red cabbage, red onion, cucumber, edamame, seaweed and portabello.

They can be ordered assembly-line style like a Chipotle with the customer's choice of additional toppings like avocado, fish egg, ginger, wasabi, sesame seeds, sweet corn, fish cake and tamago.

There's also signature bowls like Spicy Ginger Chicken, Mango Salmon, Vegetarian Poke, Wasabi Shrimp and Hawaiian Classic.