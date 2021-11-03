TASTE TEST: Poke-Man serves fresh fish in favorite Hawaiian dish

The culinary trend of poke was really taking off before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Poke-Man, which opened in Merrillville in 2019, offers the Hawaiian specialty of poke that's heavily influenced by Japanese cuisine.
Think sushi served up in a Chipotle-type bowl filled with veggies and other fresh ingredients.
Poke-Man at 327 E. 81st Ave. across from Portillo's in Merrillville, serves up fresh sushi-grade raw fish like Ahi tuna, salmon, octopus, shrimp and scallop. They come in customizable bowls filled with nutritious goodness like kale, red cabbage, red onion, cucumber, edamame, seaweed and portabello.
They can be ordered assembly-line style like a Chipotle with the customer's choice of additional toppings like avocado, fish egg, ginger, wasabi, sesame seeds, sweet corn, fish cake and tamago.
There's also signature bowls like Spicy Ginger Chicken, Mango Salmon, Vegetarian Poke, Wasabi Shrimp and Hawaiian Classic.
A delectable stand-out is the Unagi Don. It's rich with umami with barbecued eel topped with rich eel sauce. It's filled with freshly diced premium ingredients like greens, cucumber, edamame and carrots that contribute crunch and flavor. Lightly brined pickles add a pleasing mix of sweet and sour.
One can add additional proteins for an extra charge if everything on the menu looks too good and one can't settle on a single entree.
Poke-Man is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, call 219-525-5251 or visit pokemanindy.com.
Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.