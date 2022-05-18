 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: R-Bar's cevaps a taste of the old country

  • 0
TASTE TEST: R-Bar's cevaps a taste of the old country

The cevaps at R-Bar are shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

R-Bar and Grill on Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland is a chill hangout spot with a sleek modern look, nostalgic sports decor and an open atmosphere that's filled with more than 35 flatscreen TVs.

It's an ideal spot to catch the game or watch live music.

Unlike many bars, it boasts an extensive and elevated food menu that includes a lot of Balkan cuisine. Its "Euro Grill" features cevaps, cevap sliders, pljeskavica, shish kabobs, homemade smoked sausage, muckalica, burek, sopska salata, ajvar, kajmak and the Serbo Burger that tops Serbian-style beef patties with kajmak, tomato and onion.

A standout is the cevaps, the traditional Serbian sausage that blends veal and beef. One can get an order of five or eight cevaps that comes with Serbian coleslaw, diced raw onion and your choice or fries or potato salad.

The grilled logs of minced meat, an old country favorite, burst with a rich, smoky flavor. Steeped in their own juices on the grill, the sizzling sausages are crisp on the outside and juicy on the inside. The little meat fingers are simply seasoned comfort food with centuries of tradition in Eastern Europe.

For more information, visit 219-922-8008 or visit r-barandgrill.com.

 

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

