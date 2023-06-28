Winters might be harsh in the Calumet Region with lake effect snow, icy streets and winds whipping off Lake Michigan.

But the Region really shines in the summer.

The lakeshore comes alive as people flock there for surf and sand. Elote carts pop up in Hammond. Festivals pop up seemingly every weekend – ethnic festivals, music festivals, church festivals, beer festivals, corn roasts, pig roasts and town festivals like Dyer Fest.

Food trucks roll back into action, serving mobile cuisine to folks looking to stroll through nostalgic carnival grounds, hear the blues or hobnob with their neighbors.

At St. Thomas Moore Fest in Munster last weekend, Raheem’s Chicken and Waffles handed out free samples to lure in customers. The food truck appears at various festivals and farmers’ markets and also does catering “with reasonable notice.”

It specializes in chicken and waffles. The menu is straightforward: traditional chicken and waffles, two pieces of chicken, four pieces of chicken, a chicken and waffle taco and a smashburger for those not keen on poultry. The chicken and waffle taco is incredible, a perfect pairing of sweet and salty.

A lightly breaded chicken breast is tucked into the folded waffle that doubles as a tortilla. It’s artfully drizzled with maple syrup and buffalo sauce, bringing both sweetness and heat. It comes with a side of savory French fries that are crispy on the exterior, tender on the interior and delectable all around.

For more information or to find out where Raheem’s Chicken and Waffles is headed next, find the business on Facebook.