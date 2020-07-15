TASTE TEST: Rainbow Roll, other sushi shines at Sakura Bowl in downtown Highland

Sakura Bowl has kept its dining room closed because of COVID-19 but remains open for carryout.

"It has been a rough one since the closure of our dining room. We have been waiting for the day to reopen and have been planning to do so taking all the necessary precautions to keep you safe and our staff safe," its owners recently posted on social media. "We made a tough decision that we are not ready to reopen our dining room. We have been following up on the current events and decided that it is not the best time to reopen. We were deeply sad about this as we were looking forward to seeing everyone again and share time together."

The eatery offers a delightful menu of Asian entrees like Szechwan Shrimp, Mongolian BBQ, and Spicy Thai Shrimp. There's also an expansive selection of sushi, including nigiri, classic rolls and specialty rolls like the Chicago Moonlight, White Dragon, the Spicy Windy Maki and, of course, the Highland Roll.

A standout is the Rainbow Roll, which features tuna, spicy tuna, white tuna, salmon, shrimp and avocado. Dusted with roe, the brightly colored sushi roll is a sight to behold and a tasty treat.

For more information, call 219-923-7777 or find the business on Facebook.