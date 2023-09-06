Captain Wessel D. Whittaker of Buffalo founded New Buffalo in Southwest Michigan after crashing his schooner in a stream just north of the state line.

He and his crew walked to a tavern in Michigan City to regroup before taking another boat back to St. Joseph to report the ship's loss near Grand Beach.

Sailing back north, he was impressed with the land around where the Galien River flowed into Lake Michigan so he bought a tract by the mouth of the harbor, naming the new city after his hometown back in New York.

New Buffalo has long since been a popular resort town with one of the most pristine beaches in the area. The natural wonders have long drawn countless admirers like Chicago painter Roger Brown, whose house is now run by the School of the Art Institute Chicago as a getaway studio for faculty and students.

One of the obligatory stops in town has long been Redamak's. Long a roadhouse on the Red Arrow Highway, the parking lot is always packed in the summer months as people flock there for "The hamburger that made New Buffalo famous."

Now in its 48th season, the vintage burger joint has been modernized over the years. There's now air conditioning and a large outdoor patio. The menu has expanded to add craft beer, fried clam strips and a delectable blueberry barbecue sauce.

The arcades where kids used to play Rampage or Paper Boy to pass the time while their family waited for a table or their food are gone. It's still cash-only, with an ATM in the waiting area.

The wood-paneled walls are still covered with Chicago Blackhawks, Notre Dame football, Culver Military Academy and hockey paraphernalia. The old school ambiance fuels nostalgic memories people have about going there as a kid.

Even though the beach season is waning, there's still time to swing by the seasonal restaurant, which is open from May to October every year.

There's now turkey burgers, bison burgers, blue cheese burgers and other more recent additions. But you can't go wrong with the "legendary' Velveeta cheeseburger.

A beefy 5 1/3 patty is grilled medium well, slathered in Velveeta cheese, put in a sesame seed bun and wrapped in wax paper that locks in the flavor. After it steams for a while, the flavors are fused into harmonious perfection. You can add toppings or not before you "bite into a legend."

The cheesy backyard-style burger is simple, straightforward and richly satisfying, evoking a lifetime of fond summer memories along the Lake Michigan beach.