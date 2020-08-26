TASTE TEST: Royale with Cheese royalty among Region burgers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Do you know what the funniest thing about Michigan City is?

The little differences. They've got the same stuff over there that we do over here, but there it's just a little different.

You know what they call a great burger in Michigan City? A Royale with Cheese.

Royale with Cheese, the hip burger joint named after that memorable exchange in "Pulp Fiction," grills up fancy artisan burgers like a Caprese with creamy mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinegar and fresh tomato.

The restaurant at 827 Franklin St. in Michigan City oozes ambiance with brick walls, Edison lights, a tin roof, local art, a Jones craft soda fountain and a smattering of books for browsing. It clearly appreciates its pop culture, calling its burger of the week Bob's Burger after the cult animated show "Bob's Burgers" and keeping a copy of the "Bob's Burger" cookbook lying around.

The menu is clever, describing French fries as "you know what these are." It includes salads, sandwiches and sides like street corn, fried green beans and bourbon onion rings. There's a choice of a "basic" grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast and a "bougie" grilled cheese that classes it up with prosciutto, muenster cheese and a fig jam.