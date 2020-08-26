 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TASTE TEST: Royale with Cheese royalty among Region burgers
urgent
Taste Test

TASTE TEST: Royale with Cheese royalty among Region burgers

{{featured_button_text}}
TASTE TEST: Royale with Cheese royalty among Region burgers

The Royale at Royale with Cheese. 

 Joseph S. Pete

Do you know what the funniest thing about Michigan City is?

The little differences. They've got the same stuff over there that we do over here, but there it's just a little different.

You know what they call a great  burger in Michigan City? A Royale with Cheese.

Royale with Cheese, the hip burger joint named after that memorable exchange in "Pulp Fiction," grills up fancy artisan burgers like a Caprese with creamy mozzarella, basil, balsamic vinegar and fresh tomato.

The restaurant at 827 Franklin St. in Michigan City oozes ambiance with brick walls, Edison lights, a tin roof, local art, a Jones craft soda fountain and a smattering of books for browsing. It clearly appreciates its pop culture, calling its burger of the week Bob's Burger after the cult animated show "Bob's Burgers" and keeping a copy of the "Bob's Burger" cookbook lying around.

The menu is clever, describing French fries as "you know what these are." It includes salads, sandwiches and sides like street corn, fried green beans and bourbon onion rings. There's a choice of a "basic" grilled cheese sandwich on Texas toast and a "bougie" grilled cheese that classes it up with prosciutto, muenster cheese and a fig jam.

The burgers are the big attraction, and you can't go wrong with the namesake Royale.

The classic backyard grill-style burger on a brioche bun is topped with grilled onions, a house-made sauce and the traditional combo of lettuce, tomato and American cheese. It's an elevated version of a burger you're quite familiar with and that invariably hits the spot.

Taste Test is a weekly feature showcasing specialty dishes at Region restaurants.

Have a Taste for something?

If you have a Taste Test suggestion, please email kerry.erickson@nwi.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Region loses two talents from local food world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts