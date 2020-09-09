 Skip to main content
TASTE TEST: Saigon Noodle House has expansive flavor variety
TASTE TEST: Saigon Noodle House has expansive flavor variety

Saigon Noodle House

Bun tom thit nuong is served in a takeout container from Saigon Noodle House in Merrillville. The dish costs around $10.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Dip into an array of numerous flavor choices when you enter the doors at Saigon Noodle House.

The restaurant, located at 1515 W 81st Ave., sports an extensive menu of authentic Vietnamese cuisine.

The cuisine includes a great assortment of different entrees. One can dine on standard steamed rice and noodles, but, of course, also venture into combos with cooked poultry, beef and seafood. There's also the ever popular pho and banh mi, a short, stuffed baguette.

A satisfying choice to grab some flavor variety can be found in Bun Tom Thit Nuong, a dish that features grilled and marinated beef and shrimp, vermicelli noodles and a helping of vegetables.

The choice proves quite delicious, and includes different tastes to enjoy. The shrimp and beef are cooked superbly, and their seasoning and flavor is so scrumptious. Vermicelli noodles give a soft texture to balance out any chewiness or crunch. Lettuce, with a little helping of peanuts, gives some pleasant roughage too.

The restaurant is also allowing in-person dining.

For more information, call 219-769-8508.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

