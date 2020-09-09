TASTE TEST: Saigon Noodle House has expansive flavor variety

×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Bun tom thit nuong is served in a takeout container from Saigon Noodle House in Merrillville. The dish costs around $10.
Kale Wilk, The Times
MERRILLVILLE — Dip into an array of numerous flavor choices when you enter the doors at Saigon Noodle House.
The restaurant, located at 1515 W 81st Ave., sports an extensive menu of authentic Vietnamese cuisine.
The cuisine includes a great assortment of different entrees. One can dine on standard steamed rice and noodles, but, of course, also venture into combos with cooked poultry, beef and seafood. There's also the ever popular pho and banh mi, a short, stuffed baguette.
A satisfying choice to grab some flavor variety can be found in Bun Tom Thit Nuong, a dish that features grilled and marinated beef and shrimp, vermicelli noodles and a helping of vegetables.
The choice proves quite delicious, and includes different tastes to enjoy. The shrimp and beef are cooked superbly, and their seasoning and flavor is so scrumptious. Vermicelli noodles give a soft texture to balance out any chewiness or crunch. Lettuce, with a little helping of peanuts, gives some pleasant roughage too.
The restaurant is also allowing in-person dining.
For more information, call 219-769-8508.
Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic
Roni and Griffin Gold
Roni and Griffin Gold, of Valparaiso, show off their face masks.
Provided
Alicia Vara
Alicia Vara and her children Guiv and Karina, of Valparaiso, mask up before they head out for some pizza.
Provided
Marzena Poreba
Marzena Poreb, of LaPorte, shows off her mask while at work.
Provided
Jason Glisan
Jason Glisan, of Valparaiso, shows off a look to combat that spread of COVID-19.
Antonio Uribe
Antonio Uribe, of Valparaiso, shows off a face covering amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Provided
Nathan Donaldson
Nathan Donaldson, of Valparaiso, shows off a mask curing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pat Pullara
Pat Pullara, of Valparaiso, poses with her mask. Pullara "always wears lipstick, even for run to the pharmacy," she says.
Provided
Harry Bielawski
Harry Bielawski, of St. John, poses in a mask.
Jennifer Nadgerman
Jennifer Nagdeman, of Crown Point, poses with a homemade mask. "Lately, I’ve been sewing and donating masks to friends and family that need them," Nagdeman said. "Typically I’m sewing boutique clothing for children. You can find my business Jellylou Creations on Facebook!"
Provided
Cheryl Smith
Cheryl Smith, of LaPorte, sports her mask. "I work as an account manager in a local nursing home," Smith said.
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Jeannie Pritchard of Crown Point and her father Bob Frankovich of Gary wait to shop at Sam's Club in Hobart on a recent day in April.
Provided
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera, of Griffith, dons a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provided
Antwoine Johnson
Antwoine Johnson, of Valparaiso, shows off his mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Richard Dvorscak
Richard Dvorscak, of Town Of Pines, wears a mask amid the coronavirus crisis.
Mary Kerley
Mary Kerley, of St. John all suited up and masked for her job as an ER nurse at UChicago Medicine.
Provided
Joseph McCullough
Joseph McCullough, of Hobart, poses while wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tiffany Collins
Tiffany Collins, of Hobart, shows off her mask while working at the Hobart Animal Clinic.
Provided
Susan El-Naggar
"I am sporting a leopard COVID-19 mask to coordinate with my black faux fur coat," said Susan El-Naggar, of Valparaiso. "As an interior designer, it’s important to dress in style in or out of quarantine!"
Provided
Debbie Walton Sexton
Debbie Walton Sexton, of Valparaiso, shows off a mask.
Provided
Danie Collins
Danie Collins, of Crown Point, wears a mask during the coronavirus pandemic.
Provided
Beth Hobbs
Beth Hobbs, of Highland, poses for a selife while wearing a mask amid the coronavirus crisis.
Provided
Natalie Ladd
Natalie Ladd, of Schererville, poses for a selife while wearing a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Provided
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
Troy and Jennifer McQuen, of Crown Point, show off the masks they made for their cats amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Provided
John Gescheidler
John Gescheidler and dog Mandy, of Dyer, show off their masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Provided
Jessica Trunk
Jessica Trunk, of Portage, shows off a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Speros Batistatos
Speros Batistatos and his sister-in-law, Tracey Lokomek, go shopping at Strack's for their families.
Provided
Chris and Teri Grotte
Chris and Teri Grotte from Porter show off their masks. "This photo is from our one and only Costco trip during this crisis," Terri said.
Provided
Sean and Kieran Harris
Sean and Kieran Harris, of Hessville/Hammond, show off their Batman masks.
Provided
Archie Gallup
Archie Gallup, of Chesterton, shows off his mask while at work.
Provided
Tee Bettelyoun
Tee Bettelyoun of Michigan City wears a mask.
Christiana Howton
Christiana Howton from Chesterton shows off a mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Provided
Orville Redenbacher statue
The Orville Redenbacher statue sports a colorful knit mask in Valparaiso's Central Park.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Masked benefactor
Doc's Smokehouse co-owner Brent Brashier sports a BBQ-themed surgical mask while donating boxed lunches from his Dyer business to front-line health care providers at Franciscan Health in Dyer.
Marc Chase, The Times
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!